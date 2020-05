BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after four people were stabbed following an altercation on Saturday night in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a fight on Hancock Street found four victims who were suffering from stab wounds.

All four were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

No additional information was immediately released.

