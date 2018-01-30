4 students hospitalized after car rear-ends school bus on snowy road

WHITMAN, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say four students were hospitalized Tuesday morning following a school bus crash in Whitman.

Whitman police and firefighters responded around 8:30 a.m. to a report of a crash at the intersection of Auburn Street and Beaver Street.

Police say a vehicle struck a Whitman-Hanson school bus from behind. They say the bus was stopped to pick up a student and had its lights and stop sign activated at the time of the crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that due to snowy road conditions, the driver was unable to stop and rear-ended the bus.

The bus had 38 students on board and was headed to the Conley Elementary School. Four students were taken to an area hospital after bumping their heads on the seats in front of them.

The injuries were not believed to be serious. The driver of the vehicle that hit the bus was not hurt.

Parents were notified of the crash. The bus sustained minor damage and continued on its route.

