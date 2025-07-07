Four men faced a judge Monday in Lawrence District Court in connection to a brazen daytime armed robbery at Milo’s Jewelry in North Andover.

The robbery took place on Thursday just before 11 a.m.

According to court proceedings, witnesses saw five men come into the store wearing masks and dark clothing, at least four had guns.

“The suspects told everyone to get down on the ground and face the floor within seconds after entering. They also ransacked the store in a matter of minutes,” said a prosecutor.

Prosecutors say one of the men pointed a gun at someone throughout the entire robbery.

Investigators say the whole incident was caught on surveillance video. The aftermath was too.

SKY 7 HD showed where a subsequent police chase ended in a crash by Marsten Street in Lawrence.

Detectives were seen scooping stolen jewelry off the highway and putting it into evidence bags.

Home security video shows police and FBI agents running through a nearby neighborhood.

Investigators say they arrested three men hiding under a nearby bridge close to the crash and tracked down another after they say he was seen jumping fences.

“All of these individuals who are before the court today wearing clothing that was described as being identical to those suspects that I just mentioned as it was captured on the video, your honor,” said a prosecutor.

