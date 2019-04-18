4 suspects in custody in Vermont fatal shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police say four suspects are facing charges in a fatal shooting in Vermont.

Burlington police say 23-year-old Benzell Hampton was shot and killed in an attack in a downtown neighborhood on Tuesday.

Thirty-two-year-old Lesine Woodson, of Orlando, Florida, was arrested shortly after the shooting. Thirty-six-year-old James Felix was shot in the exchange of gunfire and remains in the hospital.

Police say 18-year-old Brandon Sanders was located in a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 91 in Connecticut on Wednesday, and 32-year-old Johnny Ford was located in a Connecticut motel.

Ford was taken into custody peacefully at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after a two-hour standoff. Crack cocaine, along with more than $17,000 in cash, was found in the motel room.

It could not be determined if the suspects have lawyers.

