4 suspects sought following shooting, car crash in quiet Medford neighborhood

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for four people in connection with a shooting that occurred in a quiet Medford neighborhood before two vehicles crashed on Sunday afternoon.

Olivia Maduro, who witnessed the incident, recalled hearing at least six gunshots.

“You know, I could have been shot. I was just sitting in my backyard,” she said.

Maduro added that she ducked for cover in her own home before running to her window and watching a black BMW slam into a gray SUV.

“I ran to the front of my house, which overlooks this road over here, and then I saw that gray car speeding off down to the end of that street over there,” she explained.

The SUV raced through the neighborhood and came to a halt in a front yard a few blocks away. Whoever was inside had fled on foot.

“Helicopters came, and it turned a quiet afternoon into a less than quiet afternoon,” neighbor Mel Levine said.

Residents in the area received a robocall, telling them to remain in or near their homes and to report any concerning activity.

“This doesn’t happen. This is a really quiet neighborhood. I don’t know, I’m just really shaken up about it,” Maduro said.

Police confirmed that they searched the grounds of a nearby church after a report of someone there matching a suspect description.

Both vehicles involved sustained damage and appeared to have evidence of bullet holes.

No arrests have been made at this time.

