4 taken to hospital after pickup truck plunges into canal in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Four men were taken to the hospital after the pickup truck they were riding in crashed through a barrier and plunged into a canal in Lawrence on Sunday.

Emergency crews responding to the North Canal near Franklin Street around 9:30 p.m. found three men trapped on top of a sinking Ford F-150, according to the Lawrence Fire Department.

One man who was pushed up to safety by the trio was able to flag down a car and call for help.

Crews threw ladders down into the canal to bring the men to safety.

All four individuals were taken to the hospital for hypothermia.

An investigation is ongoing.

