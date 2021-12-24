LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were taken to the hospital following a serious crash in Lakeville on Christmas Eve.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in front of the police station on Bedford Street found two heavily damaged vehicles, with debris scattered across the roadway.

The four individuals were taken to three different hospitals, according to Lakeville fire officials.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)