BOSTON (WHDH) - Four teenagers appeared in court Monday for the alleged brutal murder a 17-year-old boy in Dorchester.

The defendants – Malik Albert, 17; Rodney Gamble, 17; Rishaard Sheppard, 18; Branden Singleton-Legget, 18 – allegedly beat and shot a 17-year-old boy on Kenwood Street in January.

Police say the four defendants beat and kicked the 17-year-old boy until one of the defendants pulled a gun and shot the boy in the head.

The four defendants have been in custody since February. Two of the defendants pleaded guilty in court on Monday.

The motive for the attack has not been disclosed by investigators.

