4 teenagers arrested after breaking into Methuen home, assaulting residents

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a home invasion that led to a manhunt in Methuen on Saturday.

Police responding to Howe Street for a report of four teenagers fighting outside learned the teens had broken into a home nearby.

“Two of the individuals stayed outside the house, two of the individuals went inside the home,” Lieutenant Kevin Martin said. “They forced their way in through a front door and assaulted three individuals that were in the home.”

A large fight broke out inside the home and police say an elderly man as among the victims attacked by the intruders.

“I think in trying to leave the home, there was an altercation with people trying to keep them there,” Martin said. “I think that altercation is what brought the initial call to police.”

Police arrested three of the teens but the fourth was on the run, leading to a manhunt Saturday afternoon.

An hour and a half later, his family turned him in.

“At about 5:30 this evening, family members of the fourth individual, the suspect in this, was brought into the station,” Martin said. “He was brought in at the time and now all four juveniles are being held on $25,000 cash bail each.”

The teenagers are expected in court on Monday.

3rd UPDATE @cityofmethuen home invasion Howe St 4th S turns himself in @MethuenPolice station Ty 2 all the Media and followers your sharing of this info was invaluable! Together We Make A Difference @ValleyPatriot @EagleTribJill @WFXTMalini @scooperon7 @lisakashinsky @ZoeSMathews — Joseph E. Solomon 🇺🇸 (@ChiefSolomon) January 26, 2019

MPD is looking for a suspect in a home invasion. Suspect is described as 15-16 yrs old, dark skinned Hispanic male wearing black pants, grey shirt. Police K9 is searching the area. Please call 911 or 978-983-8698 with info. Do not approach @ChiefSolomon — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) January 26, 2019

