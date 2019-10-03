4 teens arrested after officers encounter over 100 kids walking in the middle of the street, causing disturbance

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four teens were arrested by Brockton police Thursday afternoon after officers responding to a report of a large fight encountered over 100 juveniles blocking traffic, police said.

Officers received a call shortly before noon from a teenager who claimed a large group of teens was trying to beat him up on Florence Street and several reports of a large group engaged in a fight, according to the department.

When they arrived on the scene they allegedly found more than 100 teenagers who were causing a disturbance by refusing to get out of the road.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly shoving an officer and taking a swing at him after the officer pushed him away, according to police.

A large crowd then formed around the two as the scuffle wore on.

That boy is facing charges of assault and battery on a police officer, interfering with an officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and threatening to commit a crime.

Three others were placed under arrest and face several charges including disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

Bail was set at $40 for each teen.

School officials said many of the teens involved in the incident are linked to other assaults that happened earlier this week.

An investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been released.

