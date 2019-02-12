4 teens arrested in connection with Burlington armed carjacking after crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four teenagers were arrested after a car that was stolen in Burlington Monday night was involved in a crash in Revere early Tuesday morning, police said.

Revere officers responding to a report of the stolen car spotted in the area of Ocean Avenue around 5:30 a.m. attempted to stop a black Audi as it headed westbound on Revere Beach Parkway, according to police.

The vehicle failed to stop and fled onto Route 1A southbound before striking a pickup truck and rolling over, police added.

The driver of the truck was extracted out of the vehicle and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three teenage boys inside the black Audi were taken into custody and a fourth teenage boy allegedly fled on foot. He was taken into custody minutes later.

Police say two replica firearms were recovered.

The black Audi involved in the crash matched the description of a car that police say was taken from the Beacon Village apartment complex parking lot just after 7 p.m.

A man told officers that he had pulled into his parking space after arriving home from work and was checking his email on his phone when a man opened the driver’s side door, put a gun against his chest and forced him from the vehicle, according to police said.

The victim’s keys, wallet and phone were also taken, according to police.

Police say the victim was not physically injured but appeared visibly shaken.

“This was a brazen, violent and unprovoked attack on an innocent resident,” Burlington Police Chief Michael Kent said in a statement. “These types of acts are not common in our community and we have no tolerance for them.”

Police say the carjacking appears random.

