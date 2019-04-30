4 teens arrested in connection with Lawrence shots fired incident

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Four teenagers were arrested in connection with a shots fired incident in Lawrence.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred on South Broadway Street in late March, according to police.

Martino Manuel Pierrelouis,19, of Dorchester, Malik Davon Parrish Butler, 18, and Miguel-Angel Vega, 18, both of Lawrence were arraigned in Lawrence District Court.

They are facing several firearms and assault charges.

A 16-year-old, whose name was not released due to his age, was also arraigned in juvenile court on similar charges.

