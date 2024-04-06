BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three teens are facing assault and battery with a dangerous weapons charges in connection with an incident that left a 14-year-old hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said.

Officers investigating an armed robbery on Court Street just before 6 p.m. Friday determined the victim suffered injuries that were considered severe but non-life-threatening, according to police.

Four teens were charged, three are also facing assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges.

No additional information was immediately available.

