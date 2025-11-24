NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - Four teens in Newport, Rhode Island were arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting another student living with special needs at Rogers High School.

Newport police said the first teen was arrested on Friday when multiple videos started circulating, showing the alleged assault inside the boys’ locker room at the school.

An image taken from the video on a GoFundMe page shows the victim on his knees, his hands together pleading with a student standing in front of him. That student is holding what appears to be an exercise band, to whip the teenage victim.

“Disgust. It’s appalling that happened in our school,” said Rebecca Bolan, Vice Chair of the Newport School Committee.

Police say their investigation found the 16-year-old assaulted the victim on two separate occasions.

A second teen was arrested on Saturday. Two more were arrested Monday. All four victims are charged with assault on the same victim.

In a letter to parents, the superintendent said it came to her attention that before football games, a practice that includes rough-housing and players hitting each other takes place. This time, it was taken to an extreme level. She also said other players did not intervene or tell an adult.

“The fact that there were so many young people standing around watching it, and not reacting the way they should have that something has to get done,” said Bolan. “Either getting help or getting involved just for someone to say, ‘hey not appropriate, stop,’ you know, to go to the victims side and stand up for him,” Bolan said.

Now, the school committee chair is looking into a program to show students how to respond in events like this.

In a statement, the school committee chair wrote, “In order to restore trust and fully understand the scope of the issues at hand, I believe that we must move swiftly to appoint an independent entity to examine these reports as thoroughly and transparently as possible.”

The investigation is ongoing, but the school’s principal said in light of the allegations, they have cancelled the remainder of the football season.

