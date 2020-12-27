4 teens charged with throwing bricks at 19 cars in Worcester, resulting in serious injury

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Four juveniles are facing assault charges after allegedly flowing bricks at more than a dozen cars in Worcester Saturday, seriously injuring a man, police said.

Officers responding to reports of an assault on Plantation Street at 3:50 p.m. were told that a man was driving eastbound and passing a red SUV when someone from that car threw a brick at his vehicle, police said. The brick went through the windshield and hit him in the face, causing serious and permanent injury, according to police.

Numerous other people called to report people in a red SUV throwing bricks at cars, and officers followed a car matching its description to Ashwood Street, police said. When the SUV stopped, two male juveniles, ages 15 and 16, ran out before being caught by police while two female youths, ages 15 and 16, stayed in the car, according to police.

Police said 19 vehicles were struck by bricks and damaged. All four juveniles were charged with aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, conspiracy, throwing missiles at a train or bus, using a car without permission, resisting arrest, five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and 19 counts of malicious damage to a car.

The 16-year-old male juvenile was also charged with unlawful carrying of a dangerous weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon when arrested. The juveniles are expected to be arraigned in court.

