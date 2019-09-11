4 teens hospitalized following fiery North Andover car crash

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Four teenagers were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in North Andover Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Bradford Street after a car carrying four highschool age teens struck a tree and burst into flames.

One of the teens was airlifted to a hospital.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

The car was burned down to the frame and suffered extensive front end damage. It was towed from the scene as crews worked to clear the street of debris.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.