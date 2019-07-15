4 troopers injured after suspected drunken driver strikes cruiser in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four Massachusetts State Police troopers suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a drunken driver caused a chain reaction crash in Brockton early Monday morning, authorities said.

Frandy Jose Ramirez Rodriguez, 26, of Brockton, was traveling along Route 27 around 1 a.m. when he struck a parked cruiser in the midst of a traffic stop, according to state police.

The impact caused the cruiser to hit the rear of a second cruiser, which then struck a 2011 Subaru Forester that had been stopped by the troopers.

Two troopers, a field training officer and a new trooper who graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy on June 27 were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where they were treated and released.

The 29-year-old male driver of the Subaru was also transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for possible minor injuries.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with operating under the influence — liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and failure to take care in starting, stopping or turning.

He is expected to appear Monday in Brockton District Court.

