4 troopers injured after suspected drunken driver strikes cruisers in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four Massachusetts State Police troopers suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a drunken driver hit their parked cruisers in Brockton early Monday morning, authorities said.

Troopers conducting a traffic stop on Route 27 around 1 a.m. were struck by the suspected drunken driver while sitting in two cruisers, according to state police.

Both cruisers contained field training officers and new troopers who graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy on June 27, state police added.

The four troopers were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where they are expected to be OK.

The driver of the vehicle who allegedly struck the cruisers was arrested for operating under the influence — alcohol.

Their name has not been released.

