4 underweight, malnourished horses surrendered to Animal Rescue League of Boston

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston says it is caring for four malnourished horses that were recently surrendered by their owners in Worcester and Plymouth counties.

The horses are thin, scoring a 3-4 on the Henneke Body Condition Scoring System, meaning they are not emaciated but are underweight, according to officials.

The horses, which are being cared for at the Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center, are now on a regimented feeding schedule and should be back to a normal weight within 60 to 90 days, the shelter said.

The horses are receiving on-going veterinary services, diagnostic testing, and hoof and teeth care from a local farrier.

They are said to be friendly and steadily improving, and will be made available for adoption in the near future.

