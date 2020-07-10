4-vehicle crash in NH sends 2 to hospital

MILTON, N.H. (AP) — A four-vehicle crash on the Spaulding Turnpike sent two people to the hospital, New Hampshire State Police said.

A pickup truck heading north rear-ended an SUV, which struck a Jeep, which in turn hit another vehicle on Thursday, police said. The accident happened in Milton between exits 16 and 17.

An SUV driver and a passenger in the Jeep were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The turnpike was closed in the area of the collision for approximately 2½ hours while troopers investigated. Northbound traffic was diverted off Exit 16, and southbound traffic was diverted off Exit 17.

The collision remains under investigation.

