CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Charlton firefighters raced to the rescue after a four-wheeler fell through the ice on a pond Sunday morning.

A dive team responding to Prindle Pond just before 11 a.m. was able to locate and remove the four-wheeler.

There were no reported injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)