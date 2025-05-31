BOSTON (WHDH) - State police say four women in an SUV hit a manhole as they were leaving Logan Airport on Wednesday.

The impact briefly sent the vehicle up in the air and spun it around, facing the opposite direction.

State police say it happened on the outbound road on the upper level near terminal E.

The women, ranging in age from 20s to 80s, were rushed by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MassPort is referring to it as an unfortunate incident. A representative from the agency says the manhole was actively being worked on at the time, telling 7NEWS, “We are reviewing what happened and working with our engineering consultant to inspect manholes throughout the airport campus to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

