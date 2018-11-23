4-year-old among 4 injured in violent Andover crash

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old boy was among four people injured Friday in a violent crash on I-93 in Andover, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash on I-93 northbound about 3:15 p.m. determined a vehicle stopped in the breakdown lane was struck at a high rate of speed by another vehicle, sending it across the highway and into the left lane, according to Andover Police Chief Michael Mansfield.

The occupants of the vehicle that was struck, a 4-year-old boy and his mother, a 28 year-old from Nashua, NH sustained serious injuries.

The driver, a 22-year-old from Bow, N.H., and the passenger of the other vehicle were also injured.

All four people were transported by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital. The boy was later taken by medical helicopter to Children’s hospital.

The 22-year-old was later taken to Beth Isreal Hospital in Boston.

The incident caused lengthy traffic delays as the scene was cleared of debris.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by state police.

