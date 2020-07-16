4-year-old Auburn boy in need of lifesaving bone marrow transplant

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Bryce Linton, a 4-year-old boy from Auburn, has been wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing long before COVID-19.

Bryce has Hyper-IgM, an incredibly rare, one-in-a-million disease that basically means he has no immune system.

He may look like an average child but he is need of a bone marrow transplant to survive.

“If you would see him out and about in a normal situation, you would not know anything was wrong with him,” said Bryce’s mother, Julie Creedon-Linton.

Bryce’s diagnosis came when he was around 5-months-old and his lungs began to fail. Since then, he’s had his own N95 mask, practiced social distancing, and doesn’t have visitors at his home.

“He gets treatments of human plasma every two weeks with everyone else’s antibodies that fight these things,” Creedon-Linton said.

Bryce’s doctors say he’ll need a bone marrow transplant in order to overcome his condition.

To get the transplant, he’ll need to find a match and a willing donor. With Bryce’s fifth birthday on Saturday, there’s only one thing he’s asking for.

“It would cure him and he could live a normal life,” Creedon-Linton said.

Bryce and his family have turned to Be The Match, a nonprofit organization that helps people in critical need of a transplant. Be The Match relies on its national registry to find matches for people like Bryce.

A perfect match has not yet been found and Bryce needs more people to join the registry.

“As parents, we would obviously do anything for our child,” Creedon-Linton added. “This is the one thing we can’t actually fix.”

To find out how you can learn if you are a match for Bryce, click here.

