4-year-old became Cambridge Police officer for the day

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - A 4-year-old, Sean, became a Cambridge Police Officer for the day.

Sean was able to meet with officers, command staff and dispatch, as well as sit in a cruiser and on a motorcycle. Sean was even able to dispatch a call.

The Cambridge Police Department said they are looking forward to Sean becoming a real member of the police department in another 17 years.

Today, 4-year-old Sean became a #CambMA Police Officer for the day. Watch a video summarizing his visit at https://t.co/gg2pXcyD2Y. pic.twitter.com/8RKqHGWdVp — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) February 9, 2018

