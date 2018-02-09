4-year-old became Cambridge Police officer for the day

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - A 4-year-old, Sean, became a Cambridge Police Officer for the day.
Sean was able to meet with officers, command staff and dispatch, as well as sit in a cruiser and on a motorcycle. Sean was even able to dispatch a call.
The Cambridge Police Department said they are looking forward to Sean becoming a real member of the police department in another 17 years.
