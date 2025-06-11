WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 4-year-old boy has drowned in Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, according to officials.

Around 5:04 p.m., Worcester police responded to the area of Bridle Path for reports of an unresponsive 4-year-old.

After arriving, police say they found the boy inside a residence after he was found unresponsive in Lake Quinsigamond.

The boy was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

