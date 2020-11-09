PLACENTIA, Calif. (WHDH) — A 4-year-old boy received a very special honor last Friday for his heroic effort in saving his younger brother from drowning in a pool in Placentia, California.

Mason had noticed his 2-year-old brother, Nicholas, had fallen into a pool on Oct. 20, so he quickly stepped into action and grabbed his brother’s arm while yelling for help, according to the Placentia Fire and Life Safety Department.

The boy’s mother heard the call for help and was able to help pull Nicholas out of the water.

Paramedics responding to the scene treated the boy before transporting him to a hospital for an evaluation.

He sustained no injuries.

“The courageous actions of Mason saved his little brother’s life,” the department said.

They recognized Mason for his heroic act by making him an honorary firefighter and paramedic for the day on Friday.

