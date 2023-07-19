BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Hyde Park Tuesday night after a hit-and-run crash that left a four-year-old boy dead, Boston police said.

Police said a call came in around 9:30 p.m. reporting a crash involving a child in the area of 165 Wood Avenue.

Police said the boy was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead.

“Preliminary investigation is that a suspect motor vehicle struck the child, did not stop, and fled the area,” Boston police said in a statement.

A large police presence was still visible around Wood Avenue shortly after 11 p.m., with authorities seen searching the area.

Police said an accident reconstruction team also responded to the crash site.

The search for the person involved in this crash was ongoing as of at least 11 p.m.

Police have asked anyone with information about this incident to contact them.

