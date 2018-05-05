DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – A little boy got crafty for a canine in need.

Four-year-old Brantly made and sold bracelets to show his support for Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon’s K9 partner, Nero.

Nero was injured when his partner, Sgt. Gannon, was shot and killed in the line of duty in April.

All of the proceeds from the bracelets will be given to the Yarmouth Police Department.

