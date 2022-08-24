DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A young child who fell out a window in Boston on August 17 died Wednesday, the Suffolk County DA’s Office announced.

As 7NEWS previously reported, the boy, who had autism, was in critical condition after he fell out a Dorchester window.

“He opened the gate that was blocking my window, and he opened the window, and he leaned out, and boom. He fell out the window,” the boy’s mother, Erika Moon, said through tears at the time. “I heard the boom, so I went running down, and I picked him up. And he wasn’t breathing.”

“I have been telling to people that we can’t be on the fourth floor, he has no sense of danger, he don’t even speak,” said Moon.

