LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 4-year-old child died while trying to escape a massive fire that consumed a triple-decker in Lowell on Thursday, authorities said.

Crews responding to Maude Street just after 2:30 p.m. found a fire burning on all three floors of the home and flames bursting through the roof.

Video from SKY7 HD showed firefighters from Lowell, Lawrence, and Methuen on ladder trucks dousing the flames with water as the blaze burned out of control.

A neighborhood resident who looked on in shock as the fire consumed the home says she witnessed a woman toss a baby to safety from a third-floor balcony.

“I saw this lady with girls on the balcony with smoke and fire behind them,” the witness said. “I asked someone to get a mattress…A neighbor caught the baby from the third floor.”

Cellphone video captured the moment firefighters carried a young child down a ladder — one of several rescues that crews made.

“We rescued two adults, three children,” Lowell Fire Chief Phillip Charron said. “One child sadly was unaccounted for and has been found.”

Charron confirmed that the child was found dead in the building. Their name has not been released.

Lowell Mayor Sohkary Chau said, “It’s very, very sad, for a little girl, 4-years-old, my heart breaks.”

One person was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

About 10 residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire was eventually put out and an investigation is underway to determine what led to the deadly blaze that took a young girl’s life.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

