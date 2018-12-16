4-year-old Dighton girl asks for animal shelter donations for birthday

DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A young girl from Dighton decided to give up traditional birthday presents and instead asked for people to bring donations for the local animal shelter.

It was Evie’s selfless wish, as she hopes to help those in need.

“We just encourage helping others as much as possible,” Mary Joyce, Evie’s mother, said. “We consider ourselves fortunate.”

Evie’s mom says she always reminds her children to give back and it’s clear they are getting the message.

Everyone attending Evie’s fourth birthday party was asked to bring a bag of pet food for the Seekonk Animal Shelter.

Evie’s explanation for the act of kindness: “Cause I love them!”

The four-year-old also got to deliver the goods to her four-legged friends and her mom says this is just the beginning.

“Very, very proud. We’ll just keep on encouraging her big ideas.

