4-year-old gets birthday surprise from Everett police

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Jayden Castetter of Everett got a big surprise this weekend at his 4th birthday party.

“I got a call from Jayden’s grandmother the night before. She requested that we come by and visit Jayden, it would mean a lot to him and I said we could do that,” Officer Steve McLaughlin said.

He couldn’t believe his eyes when five police cars pulled up to his house.

“We had stickers, we let him in the cruiser, let him play with the lights, the horns, and yeah, he loved it … all the bells and whistles of the cruiser and just being a policeman,” Officer Dino D’Andrea said.

“It’s a lot of fun for us to see how much he enjoys seeing us, so we were more than happy to go down there,” McLaughlin said.

His family said ever since he was a baby, Castetter has been obsessed with being a police officer.

“He’s dead serious. He goes to bed at night: ‘I’m a cop, nana’ He gets up in the morning, ‘I’m a cop,'” said his grandmother, Ann Marie Reis.

Family members said it’s a dream they will continue to encourage, hoping one day he will wear his own badge with pride.

