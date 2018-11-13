4-year-old girl spent hours in tow lot on below-freezing night after mother’s arrest

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 4-year-old girl spent about eight hours in her family’s van in a Milwaukee city tow lot on a below-freezing night after her mother was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

A tow lot operator heard the girl crying about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The girl appeared OK but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Milwaukee City Engineer Jeff Polenske says police pulled the girl’s mother over around midnight. A 10-month-old baby was taken out of the van but the mother apparently didn’t mention the girl.

The van was placed on a flatbed truck and taken to the tow lot. Polenske says all vehicles at the lot are supposed to be inspected.

A spokeswoman for Milwaukee police told the Journal Sentinel she was still gathering information about the incident.

