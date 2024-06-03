FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 4-year-old child nearly drowned on the Cape Sunday, but was rescued by swimmers at the pond.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Falmouth Fire was called to a reported drowning in Grews Pond, in Goodwill Park.

“The initial report was a for an unresponsive child not breathing who was pulled from the pond with bystanders performing CPR,” the fire department said in a statement. “An update from our Communications Center reported the child was breathing. Upon arrival by Fire/EMS personnel, they found a child approximately four years old on the beach and breathing. No lifeguards were on duty during the incident.”

Authorities said that due to the nature of the incident, MedFlight was requested. The child was evaluated, stabilized for transfer, and transported to an area pediatric trauma center.

No additional information on the child’s condition has been made available.

