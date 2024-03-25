BOSTON (WHDH) - A 4-year-old girl was struck by a car and killed Sunday while walking with family near the Boston Children’s Museum.

Officers responded to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Congress and Sleeper streets around 5 p.m. where they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston Police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that struck the young girl, a gray pick-up truck, stayed on scene. No charges have yet been filed.

Police went out of their way Sunday to commend bystanders for doing whatever they could to try to help.

“It’s a very emotional situation, yes it is,” said one responding officer.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

