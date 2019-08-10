4-year-old travelling across country in RV to Boston Children’s Hospital for special surgery

BOSTON (WHDH) - The parents of a Spokane four-year-old are hoping a journey to Boston for high-risk surgery will let him win a crucial race against time.

Noah Alderson was born with what nurses described as half a heart and developed a rare genetic lung disease when he was a year old, his mother Tanasha said. So she and Noah’s father set off on a plan to save Noah’s life.

“I want a fix for my son … more than a Band-AId,” Tanasha Alderson said.

They’ve raised $14,000 through a GoFundMe page to help pay for surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital, but because Noah needs to travel with 50 oxygen tanks and a ventilator to keep his lungs working, they’re driving across the country in a donated RV.

If the surgery works, it will allow Noah’s heart to grow on its own, but doctors are giving the family a 25 percent chance of success. That’s enough for Noah’s mother.

“For us, that 25 percent means everything,” Tanasha Alderson said.

