LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The 4-year-old Lowell girl who was tragically killed when her babysitter’s home went up in flames last week has been identified.

Pietra Emanuelle Silva Araujo had just moved to Lowell from her home in Governador, Valaderes, Brazil last summer, according to an obituary posted by The McDonough Funeral Home.

Emergency crews responding to the Maude Street triple-decker just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday found a fire burning on all three floors and flames bursting through the roof.

Two adults and three children were rescued from the fire but Pietra was unaccounted for until after the fire had been extinguished.

Her family said she enjoyed playing with her friends and family at the park and loved her new home in America.

“Her family will cherish every moment of the 4 years they had with her. She was learning to speak both English and her native Portuguese and even reminded older friends and family when they would make a mistake speaking either language. She was a precious gift, gone all too soon, she will be missed by all and her family asks for your support and prayers during this unimaginably difficult time,” the obituary read.

She is survived by her mother Silvia Santos, her father Alexandre Araujo, her step-father Robson Noguiera and a large family located here and in Brazil as well.

A small memorial now stands outside the burnt-out home.

Calling hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the McDonough Funeral Home on Highland Street.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family and the 10 others who were displaced by the fire.

Pietra was at her babysitter’s house when the building went up in flames.



The babysitter and her family who lived in this building lost everything.



Neighbors tell me another Brazilian family lived in the building and are also homeless. — Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) March 8, 2022

