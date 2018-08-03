40-acre desert in Maine now up for sale

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — The owners of a desert located on the coast of Maine say the well-known tourist attraction is now up for sale.

The owners of the Desert of Maine in Freeport say they are ready to sell their home and the dunes that have attracted thousands of visitors. WGME-TV reports the 40-acre property is being offered for $725,000.

The property includes trails, a 48-site camping area, a gift shop and a 225-year-old barn.

Owner Gary Currens says he hopes a buyer will keep it as a unique attraction, and say it is a great educational tool for students and children.