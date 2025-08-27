ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Ashland Fire Department confirmed that 40 students were stung by bees getting off the bus at the David Mindess Elementary School in Ashland Wednesday.

Fire officials responded to David Mindess Elementary School around 7:49 a.m. for reports of students being stung by bees as they got off the bus for school.

Wednesday was the first day of classes in Ashland.

Two ambulances, an engine company, and command staff also responded to the scene. Officials say over 40 students were assessed for potential medical concerns, including allergic reactions.

One teacher was also stung.

The yellowjackets flew out of a nest that school officials say someone may have accidentally stepped on.

The school’s principal moved recess inside so exterminators could safely remove the bees.

No students required hospital attention and continued on at school following the incident.

“This was undoubtedly a difficult way to start our first day,” Superintendent Jim Adams said in a statement. “Still, thankfully, due to the assistance from our community partners, we have rectified the issue and are moving forward to what will undoubtedly be a positive year.”

“I want to commend our firefighters and paramedics for their rapid and professional response to ensure the safety of all students,” said Chief Keith Robie. “We also appreciate the cooperation of the Mindess School staff in helping to manage the situation calmly and effectively.”

