BOSTON (WHDH) - A 40-year-old man is facing criminal charges in connection with a boat crash that killed a 24-year-old woman and seriously injured two other women last May, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Lawrence Shieh, of Boston, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday and was indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter, operating a boat while intoxicated causing death, two counts of operating a boat while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, using a boat without authority, and a Logan Airport security violation.

On May 13, 2026, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dankert, of Andover, was killed after the boat she was on with three other people crashed at Logan Aiport Pier 4R.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said Dankert and two of her female friends, both 23-years-old, were in Boston’s Seaport when they boarded a boat they were told was owned by Shieh. Hayden said Shieh drank a mix alcoholic beverages with friends at several bars in Boston’s Seaport before boarding the boat. Following the crash, Shieh’s blood-alcohol level was at 0.20, more than twice the legal limit in Massachusetts.

Shieh remained at a Seaport bar after his friends departed, where he struck up a conversation with Dankert and her two friends, and invited them onto what he said was his boat, Hayden said. Shieh did not own a boat, but regularly used one as part of the Freedom Boat Club, which strictly prohibits boating at nighttime, Hayden said.

“In the time leading up to the crash, cellphone video recorded Shieh’s conduct, inluding inattentiveness at the helm, dancing and engaging with the three young women. Approximately six seconds before the crash, Shieh is captured on video with both hands off the wheel of the boat,” Hayden said.

Hayden said the boat crashed nearly head-on into a Logan Airport runway approach pier at approximately 11:20 p.m.

One of the three people onboard with Dankert called 911, reporting their boat crashed into another. When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they said they only found the one recreational boat. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said the boat hit a concrete structure, throwing passengers onto rocks near the shore. Hayden said Dankert suffered a fatal head injury.

Shieh is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Wednesday morning, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

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