400 grams of crack, $41k in cash seized in Webster drug bust

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 400 grams of cocaine and $41,000 in cash were seized during a drug operation at home in Webster where a resident allegedly fired a bullet through the floor and into the kitchen of a first-floor apartment last week, authorities said.

Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Webster police detectives and members of the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team executing a search warrant at an apartment on the second floor of 12 Emil St. found 443 grams of crack cocaine and $41,000 cash in a vehicle parked at the address, officials said.

While the warrant was being executed, the resident of the home, Joseph Vancelette Sr., 48, walked into the police station to ask about his 21-year-old son, Joseph Vancelette Jr., who had been arrested on charges of intimidating a witness, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct earlier in the night.

Police say his son had been arrested by officers investigating a reported home invasion on Thursday, June 14, during which a round was fired through the floor and into the kitchen of an apartment on the first floor. There were no reported injuries.

While he was being placed under arrest in connection with the drugs discovered during the execution of the warrant, police say Vancelette Sr. began to fight with officers in the interview room and had to be tased before officers could place him under arrest.

Vancelette Sr. is charged with trafficking cocaine more than 200 grams, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, wantonly injuring real or personal property and resisting arrest.

Vancelette Jr. was arrested on a charge of possessing a Class B substance, cocaine.

Also arrested was James Vancelette, 18, of 12 Emil St., second floor, on a charge of possessing a Class D substance, marijuana, with intent to distribute after he was found with a pound of marijuana and $1,000 cash, police said.

James Vancelette was released on $140 cash bail. Joseph Vancelette Jr. was released on $40 bail. Joseph Vancelette Sr. was ordered held on $10,040 bail.

All three are expected to be arraigned Monday in Dudley District Court.

