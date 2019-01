FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (WHDH) — An Arizona highway turned into a chocolate river following a tanker truck rollover on Monday.

A truck carrying 40,000 pounds of liquid chocolate kept at 120 degrees crashed on Interstate 40 near mile marker 211.

The Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook that this would be a “sweet cleanup.”

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)