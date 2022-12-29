BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several North Shore communities worked late into the night to extinguish a blaze that tore through an apartment building in Beverly, displacing dozens of residents.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at the Folly Hill Meadows apartment complex around 7 p.m. found flames pouring out of a multi-unit building and a large plume of smoke casting a haze over the neighborhood.

Fire officials said the flames quickly burned through the roof of the building, prompting crews to use ladder trucks to douse the flames from above. Stubborn flames continued to burn through the night as firefighters remained at the scene into Friday morning to monitor hotspots.

With 41 people displaced, one person was in need of rescue during the fire while another was transported from the scene in an ambulance, but is expected to be OK.

While some residents were able to evacuate with pets, authorities said two dogs were not able to make it out and that at least one cat was still missing as of Friday.

As investigators look into the cause of the blaze, officials told 7NEWS the affected buildings were a total loss.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

