BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of dogs are looking for loving families to spend the rest of their lives with after being transported to Massachusetts from storm-struck Texas.

In the aftermath of winter storm Uri, animal welfare organizations throughout the Lone Star State dealt with power outages and infrastructure damage all while finding themselves with too few resources and not enough space to care for thousands of pets entering the shelters.

Last month, two teams from the MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter traveled nearly 4,200 miles in four days to transport almost 100 cat and dogs from Austin to Mass.

This week, the organizations coordinated two additional transports from shelters in the Houston area, ultimately relocating 42 dogs to the Bay State to find forever homes.

Mike Keiley, interim Executive Director at NEAS and director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell, said the organizations are committed to helping Texas.

“In the wake of a disaster like Uri, it’s incredibly important to offer sustained support to the many shelters and communities who are experiencing the ripple effects—which we expect to resume for some time,” he said. “NEAS and the MSPCA are very fortunate to have transport vehicles and adoption center capacity, as well as adopters eager to give pets homes. We will continue to be a resource for animal welfare organizations, including those in Texas that aim to create more space in shelters to help as many animals, and people, as possible.”

NEAS and the MSPCA are asking anyone able to donate toward the cost of the pets’ care to do so here.

For more information about the dogs, potential adopters are asked to visit the organizations’ adoptable animal pages here and here.

BREAKING: Amos and Andy were surrendered to a Texas shelter after their family's home was destroyed by winter storm Uri. They're safe now, thanks to the MSPCA and our friends at @NEAnimalShelter. Up next for them? A loving new home! #thread pic.twitter.com/GUxZ8Sarl4 — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) March 19, 2021

