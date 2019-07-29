42-foot inflatable whale placed inside State House as activists push to protect world’s most endangered species

BOSTON (WHDH) - Animal activists placed a 42-foot inflatable whale inside the Massachusetts State House as they gathered on Beacon Hill to push for a new bill that would help protect the world’s most endangered species.

Lawmakers spoke alongside animal welfare groups in an effort to save the North Atlantic Right Whale. There are only about 400 of the whales remaining, according to NOAA Fisheries.

The whales, which can sometimes be seen off the coast of Massachusetts, are rapidly declining in number.

The proposed bill would bring federal funding to allow scientists an opportunity to research ways to protect the whales.

Ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear are among the leading causes of death in the North Atlantic Right Whale.

