(WHDH) — Dozens of Walmarts in Massachusetts will be administering COVID-19 vaccine beginning Saturday.

A total of 43 stores in the Bay State will be offering the vaccine, a spokesperson for the company said.

Eligible residents can schedule an appointment to get their vaccine at a local Walmart by visiting their website.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)