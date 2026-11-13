MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden man was charged with murder in connection with the death of his sister in Malden Thursday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Chief of Police Marc Gatcomb announced Friday.

Jean Eddy Noel, 43, is accused of killing Kenia Noel, 38.

On Thursday, Malden police said they responded to Lombard Court in Malden after the defendant called 911 reporting a suicide. When officers arrived, they found Kenia’s body, which had sustained “obvious trauma” to her neck. Police said they also found three knives, one in the victim’s hand, one on a nearby table that was covered in blood, and a third on the floor of a bedroom.

An investigation revealed that Jean Eddy Noel left the home on Lombard Court after Kenia’s death to shower, and there were also indications that some efforts were made to clean up the home before officers arrived. Police said they also saw injuries consistent with lacerations on Jean Eddy Noel’s hands, and what appeared to be blood in his car.

Jean Eddy Noel was arraigned in Malden District Court Friday. He was ordered held without bail. He is due back in court on January 5, 2027.

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