MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 43-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was shot in Milton Thursday morning, police said.

At around 7:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on Belvoir Road, where they found a Milton woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, according to the Milton Police Department.

The woman was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment, authorities said. Her condition was not immediately available.

No arrests have been made, according to Milton police.

The incident remains under investigation, but it does not look like a random act of violence, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective division of the Milton Police Department at 617-898-4809. People can also report to an anonymous tip-line at 617-698-2677.

