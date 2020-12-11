BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of sugar gliders are looking for a forever home after being surrendered to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The previous owner of the 27 males and 17 females gave up the pets after becoming overwhelmed as the animals began to reproduce, according to the MSPCA.

The tiny marsupials range in ages from about 1 years old to 13 years old and are described as friendly, social and healthy.

Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell, says they will make wonderful pets for people who have experience with small mammal care.

“Sugar gliders are extremely social animals and can make great pets—but they are exotic animals and need specialized care,” he said.

Some of the females may be pregnant and are being held back until they give birth.

Anyone interested in adopting can email the Boston adoption center at adoption@mspca.org, or methuen@mspca.org to inquire about the sugar gliders sheltering at the two locations.

